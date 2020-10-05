United States President Donald Trump said he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for Covid-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

He said he's feeling good and the US should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Trump's expected return comes as the scale of the outbreak within the White House itself is still being uncovered. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the virus and was entering quarantine.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump tweeted. "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

It was unclear how long Trump would remain in isolation at the White House. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms can be contagious for as many — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.

Yesterday, Trump briefly ventured out of the hospital while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade — an outing that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where doctors revealed yesterday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

Trump "is ready to get back to a normal work schedule" and was optimistic about a Monday release, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News.

Less than one month before election day, Trump was eager to project strength despite his illness. The still-infectious president surprised supporters who had gathered outside the hospital, riding by yesterday in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

- AP