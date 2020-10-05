By RNZ

Voters in New Caledonia have rejected independence from France for the second time in two years.

Just over 53 per cent of the electorate opted for the status quo in the second of three possible referendums under the Noumea Accord.

A total of 180,000 voters on a roll restricted to indigenous Kanaks and long-term residents were allowed to decide whether the territory should assume full sovereignty.

The results showed a sharp divide between the two camps, with some communes voting with more than 90 per cent either for or against independence.

Turnout was above 85 per cent, exceeding the 81 per cent in the first referendum in 2018 when just over 56 per cent voted for the status quo.

There were reports of voter intimidation at several polling stations.

The pro-independence Caledonian Union issued a statement calling on the public to accept the verdict.

In a first reaction, Roch Wamytan, a senior member from the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front, said he would want to go to a third referendum in the quest of the indigenous people to regain control of their country.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that, as head of state, he saluted this show of confidence in the Republic with a profound feeling of gratitude.