President Donald Trump's doctor has painted a rosy picture of the president's health as he remains hospitalised for coronavirus treatment. But that assessment was immediately contradicted by a person familiar with Trump's condition, who said the president was earlier administered supplemental oxygen at the White House.

As well, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said the president went through a "very concerning" period on Saturday (NZT) and the next 48 hours would be critical in terms of his care.

A media briefing by Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley and other doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center raised more questions than it answered, as the president's physician left murky the issue of whether the president needed supplemental oxygen and declined to discuss exactly when he fell ill.

Conley, in his briefing, also revealed that Trump began exhibiting "clinical indications" of Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.

According to the person familiar with Trump's condition, Trump was administered oxygen at the White House on Friday before he was transported to the military hospital. The person, who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updated the nation on the president's condition from Walter Reed Saturday afternoon.

Trump was admitted to the hospital on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment.

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo / AP

The doctors would not confirm that Trump had been given oxygen at the White House, saying only that he was not on oxygen at the hospital.

Doctors said Trump was doing well and his symptoms were subsiding.

The WH TV pool just received this quote from “a source familiar with the President's health...” - “The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 3, 2020

Conley said 72 hours into his diagnosis, Trump's mild cough, nasal congestion and exhaustion were now "resolving and improving".

Days 7-10 were the critical period in a Covid infection, said Conley, who spoke alongside nine other medical staff at the hospital.

He said Trump and his wife Melania were "extremely grateful for prayers" from people.

"I feel like I could walk out of here today," another physician, Sean Dooley, reported Trump as saying, as he was being cared for at the medical center.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Today he would be encouraged to be up and about, and completing his usual work, said Dooley. "He's in exceptionally good spirits," said Dooley.

Conley - speaking on Saturday morning, US Time - said the President had not received oxygen this morning, but evaded questions on whether he had received any since his diagnosis.

"Thursday no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen," he said.

He would not answer questions about how the President came to be infected.

He said in terms of risk factors, the President was a little bit overweight but his blood pressure and heart rate were normal. "I've had no concerns there."

First Lady Melania Trump - who has also tested positive - was "doing great", showing no symptoms, and did not require hospitalisation.

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19. Photo / AP

The administration has consistently been less than transparent about the president's health as the virus spread inside the White House.

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, says he's 'doing very well' and hasn't needed oxygen. Photo / AP

Aides had declined to share basic health information about the president, including a full accounting of his symptoms, what tests he's undertaken and the results. The first word that a close aide to Trump had been infected came from the media, not the White House.

In a memo released shortly before midnight, Conley did report that Trump had been treated at the hospital with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after taking another experimental drug at the White House. He added that Trump is "doing very well" and is "not requiring any supplemental oxygen."

The White House said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for "a few days" out of an abundance of caution and that he would continue to work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties. In addition to accessibility to tests and equipment, the decision was made, at least in part, with the understanding that moving him later, if he took a turn for the worse, could send a worrying signal.

- AP