Kellyanne Conway, until recently a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has become the latest person in the US President's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus.

Conway revealed her diagnosis on Twitter today.

"I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she said.

"As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

"Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It's all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.

"As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current President. Stop 'stanning' him."

Kellyanne Conway did end up speaking at the convention, where she praised the President for taking "unprecedented action" to combat America's drug crisis.

"He told me, 'This is so important Kellyanne. So many lives have been ruined by addiction, and we'll never even know it, because people are ashamed to reach out for help, and they're not even sure who to turn to in their toughest hour,' " Conway said, recounting a particularly poignant conversation with her boss.

"Rather than look the other way, President Trump stared directly at this drug crisis next door."