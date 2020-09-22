Video has emerged of the woman who fell out of a moving car while leaning out of the window to film for Snapchat.

The woman, who fell onto a busy highway, is "lucky she wasn't killed", police have said.

The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 highway south of London, Surrey Police wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the car's open passenger window.

"She then fell out the car and into a live lane. It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed. #nowords."

The clip shows her sitting outside the car's window as it speeds along the road.

"I need to stop doing this 110mph [177km/h]. [I'm going to} end up dead," she captioned the video.

The woman posted a prescient comment on the video. Photo / Supplied

"The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life," one Twitter user responded to the police post.

"No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pileup and further loss of life."

A Surrey police spokesman told the Guardian the woman was "treated by paramedics at the scene and her injuries were not life-threatening or life changing. No arrests have been made."

One wrote the woman "should be made to pay for the closure of the road, the police and the highways".

"Unbelievable no arrests were made. Surely there is something that can be done – at the very least charged and fined for wasting police and other emergency services' time? And the driver allowing her to behave like that surely comes within the remit of dangerous driving?" another user commented.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

Questioned over why she wasn't arrested by social media users, Surrey Police said there was "no necessity to arrest".

At least 259 people around the world died between 2011 and 2017 while taking selfies, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

The most selfie deaths occurred in India – where a family of four drowned last year after slipping into a dam – followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan.

Of the deaths, 72 per cent were men under the age of 30.