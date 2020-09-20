A woman in Oklahoma, US, refused to cooperate with authorities during a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase through the neighbourhood.

Emily Owings, 28, was pulled over for not wearing her seatbelt. Police also found she did not have her licence or her insurance on her and her only form of identification was her medical marijuana card.

Bodycam footage shows the woman answering the officers as they questioned her about her licence being suspended.

She says she did not know it was.

"Now, I am waiting to see if you have warrants through Woods County," the officer told the woman.

"But I have to poop so bad," she replied.

"Where do you think I was going?" the officer asked.

"It's my birthday," she then responded.

The woman led police on a high speed chase over several blocks. Photo / KARK

The officer eventually found that there was a warrant out for her arrest, after Owings allegedly fought another officer.

"Why won't you just let me go?" she asked him.

"Because your licence is suspended!" the officer said.

"I'm sorry I didn't know," Owings said. "Otherwise I won't drive no more, but can I please go home and go poop?"

The officer had to call for a backup. Owings eventually put her key in the ignition and drove away.

A police pursuit ensued, lasting several blocks, with Owings blowing through stop signs and a school zone.

It took officers pointing guns at her to bring her to a stop.

Even as she was entering the police car, she kept asking if she could "have a poop".

"Can I poop in your car, man?" she asked again.

"You could've already been on your way to jail!" the officer replied.

Police said they found a meth pipe inside her car.