Victoria's tough coronavirus restrictions have now started to ease as the state takes its first tentative steps towards "Covid normal".

People living alone or single parents will now be able to have social bubbles which allow another person to visit their home.

Residents are now permitted two hours of exercise, and the divisive curfew has been pushed back an hour to 9pm.

"The notion of time outside, time outdoors, while at the moment it is just for exercise, it will also now be from midnight tonight for social interaction with one other person or members of your household," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said of the new rules.

Victoria's 'lowest number in 11 weeks'

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed there have only been 35 new Covid-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours.

"That is the lowest number that there has been for 11 weeks," he said.

"There are 19,872 confirmed aggregate cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Victoria. Just 35 new cases since yesterday.

"Sadly, there are 729 deaths due to coronavirus in Victoria, an increase of six – one death has been removed due to duplication."

Andrews revealed one of those deaths was a man aged in his 70s, as well as one man and one woman in their 80s and three men and one woman in their 90s.

"We send our condolences and best wishes to each and every one of those families," Andrews said.

"All of the fatalities are linked to aged care outbreaks. There are 122 Victorians in hospital, 12 are in intensive care and seven of those 12 are on ventilators.

"The numbers continue to fall and that is great news."