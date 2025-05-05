Home / World

Scandals, sniping and 'church speak': Tensions rise ahead of papal conclave

By Anthony Faiola and Michelle Boorstein
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

As cardinals prepare for the largest papal conclave in history, battle lines are being drawn over the direction of the church.

In their pre-conclave sessions in a sprawling Vatican auditorium, the assembly of cardinals is so large that members are wearing name tags. Some have delivered broadsides against the norm-challenging late pope in terms atypically sharp, while others say his successor should continue his mission.

As cardinals from Myanmar to Malta ready themselves for the largest papal conclave in history,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World