Thousands gathered at the Vatican to mourn the late Pope, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years before his death last week.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was also there, as were other world leaders including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United States President Donald Trump, France’s leader Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Cardinal Dew said the enthusiasm and desire for people to come and farewell the Pope had been outstanding.
“St Peter’s Square was absolutely packed and all the streets around, and the amazing thing was there were 50 heads of state and that’s pretty rare for that to happen, for a pope anyway.
“It just speaks volumes about the esteem that he was held in and how much people appreciated what he offered the world.
“From where I was sitting at the funeral Mass this morning, I could look across and see President Macron, President Trump, Prince William and President Zelenskyy, all those people lined up, which again I think speaks volumes of how much Pope Francis has appealed to people.”
Cardinal Dew said the Mass itself was “very beautifully done, very simply done”, allowing the diversity of the church to be seen through prayer, language and music.
“The silence, too, at times, was amazing. There were thousands and thousands of people there, but just before we sung the litany of the saints, there was this absolute silence.”
Luxon told 1News that attending the funeral was a “tremendous privilege”, to be representing New Zealand and the Catholic community at home.
“To see all those world leaders coming to acknowledge him and to recognise his passing, but also, most importantly, the legacy and the life that he lived.”
Cardinal Dew expected a decision would be made by the end of the week about when the conclave to choose a new pope would begin.
“It’s a bit daunting to think I’ll be going into the conclave to be part of the process of electing a new pope, but I also know that I and everybody else is really supported by the prayers from all around the world, so that’s very much appreciated.”
He said the next pope would need to be a leader in terms of faith and living the gospel himself, and someone who encouraged others to live the gospel.
Cardinal Dew will become the third New Zealander to participate in a conclave when it begins.