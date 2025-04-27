“St Peter’s Square was absolutely packed and all the streets around, and the amazing thing was there were 50 heads of state and that’s pretty rare for that to happen, for a pope anyway.

“It just speaks volumes about the esteem that he was held in and how much people appreciated what he offered the world.

“From where I was sitting at the funeral Mass this morning, I could look across and see President Macron, President Trump, Prince William and President Zelenskyy, all those people lined up, which again I think speaks volumes of how much Pope Francis has appealed to people.”

Cardinal Dew said the Mass itself was “very beautifully done, very simply done”, allowing the diversity of the church to be seen through prayer, language and music.

“The silence, too, at times, was amazing. There were thousands and thousands of people there, but just before we sung the litany of the saints, there was this absolute silence.”

Luxon told 1News that attending the funeral was a “tremendous privilege”, to be representing New Zealand and the Catholic community at home.

“To see all those world leaders coming to acknowledge him and to recognise his passing, but also, most importantly, the legacy and the life that he lived.”

A photograph taken from St Peter's Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Photo / RNZ / AFP, Alberto Pizzoli

Cardinal Dew expected a decision would be made by the end of the week about when the conclave to choose a new pope would begin.

“It’s a bit daunting to think I’ll be going into the conclave to be part of the process of electing a new pope, but I also know that I and everybody else is really supported by the prayers from all around the world, so that’s very much appreciated.”

He said the next pope would need to be a leader in terms of faith and living the gospel himself, and someone who encouraged others to live the gospel.

Cardinal Dew will become the third New Zealander to participate in a conclave when it begins.

- RNZ