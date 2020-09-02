US politician Nancy Pelosi regularly reminds Americans is to wear face masks and follow health guidelines, but it appears the most powerful elected Democrat has gone against her own advice.

Security footage obtained by Fox News showed the Speaker of the House of Representatives having her hair done inside a salon in San Francisco on Monday.

The only problem was, she wasn't wearing a mask, breaking the city's coronavirus-prevention rules, news.com.au reported.

And it gets worse for Pelosi as hair salons in San Francisco have been closed by law since March.

Advertisement

Outdoor haircuts were allowed in California from Tuesday, under new rules announced by the mayor, but indoor salons remain shut.

Many have flooded social media outraged by her "hypocritical" actions.

"She wants a mandatory mask policy for me and my family, but does not practice anything she says in her daily life," one person tweeted.

"I live in California and have a mop on my head because I haven't been able to get my hair cut in months. But because she is in a seat of power she gets to?" another Twitter user added.

Footage shows US Democrat Nancy Pelosi walking around a San Francisco hair salon without wearing a face mask. Photo / Fox News

While some defended her actions saying it was because she was getting her hair washed, others were swift to point out she was still breaking the law.

"This needs to be in an ad, with all the other hypocrites, dining in restaurants while telling their citizens they can't, not wearing mask but telling everyone else they must," a furious person tweeted.

Pelosi, who is filmed or photographed always wearing a mask in public, was seen walking through eSalon in the city with a face mask around her neck, rather than over her mouth.

A stylist, who was wearing a mask, was also seen following Pelosi.

Advertisement

The California Democrat's spokesman told Fox News the business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business.

"The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," the spokesperson continued.

Conservatives also took to social media, casting Pelosi as a hypocrite.

She has been branded a 'hypocrite' after pushing for a mandatory mask policy, and urging Americans to follow health guidelines. Photo / Fox News

"Do as I say, not as I do," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

Senate Republicans also tweeted, saying, "Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases."



This needs to be in an ad, with all the other hypocrites, dining in restaurants while telling their citizens they can’t, not wearing mask but telling everyone else they must🤦‍♀️ — Keepin It Real (@John1633It) September 2, 2020

We care because she says everyone must wear a mask and that it’s too dangerous for in person voting. Double standard- one that she spouts off, but doesn’t follow herself. — Kelly Brooks (@kellybrooks175) September 2, 2020

"Your child can't go to school, your business has been forced closed for months, they won't even allow you to bury your loved one, but, @SpeakerPelosi's hair will be made, because her hair is more essential than your life," another person wrote.

Advertisement

In June Pelosi said a federal mandate on mask wearing was '"long overdue" having previously cited US Centers for Disease Control guidelines recommending that Americans wear face masks in public, especially when physical distancing measures are difficult.

Salon owner, Erica Kious, told Fox News she rents chairs to a stylist, who notified her that Pelosi's assistant had called, saying her boss wanted to come in for a wash and blow dry.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work," Kious told the network:

More than 5000 businesses in the San Francisco Bay area alone have closed since March, over 2000 of them permanently, during the pandemic, according to a recent study of Yelp data.