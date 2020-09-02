A hunter in the US has been killed by a charging elk he had wounded just one day before.

Authorities say the elk charged at 66-year-old Mark David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.

The 66-year-old had been archery hunting on private property in Tillamook County on Saturday evening.

According to Oregon State Police, David hit a bull elk and wounded it, but couldn't find it before nightfall.

The next morning we went out to look for the elk, found it, and tried to kill it with his bow.

It then charged him, fatally goring him in the neck. The property owner tried to save David but he died from his injuries.

Police say the elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County jail.