Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been forced to resign due to ongoing poor health.

He had made two visits to hospital in the past week.

One of his hospital visits lasted almost eight hours.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo / AP

Abe is known to suffer from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that was partly responsible for forcing him out of office after just a year during his previous term as prime minister in 2007.

Just this week his political allies insisted he was well enough to see out his term as prime minister until September next year.

Abe called a media conference today to discuss his health and it was announced that he would step down, NHK reports.

Abe is 65 years old.

There had been widespread speculation about his health and he had not fronted a Covid-19 media briefing since mid-June.