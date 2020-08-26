The pool boy who claims he had a seven-year affair with ultraconservative evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr's wife has revealed new details of his alleged trysts with the influential couple.

Falwell was the head of US evangelical college Liberty University – and a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump – but resigned this week after the sex scandal was revealed.

He had already been placed on leave after he shared a photo of himself on social media with his pants unzipped.

Becki and Jerry Falwell Jr are embroiled in a sex scandal. Photo / AP

Earlier this week, former pool boy Giancarlo Granda told Reuters he had embarked on a sexual relationship with Becki Falwell in March 2012 when he was just 20.

At the time, he was working at the pool of Miami's Fontainebleau hotel when he met Becki, who is now 53.

Speaking with US publication Politico, Granda shared fresh insights into the affair, and claimed that a year into the relationship, the Falwells contributed financially towards a youth hostel co-owned by himself and the married couple's son, Trey.

But in 2015, Granda alleges Jerry offered to buy him out at the same time Trump announced plans to run for president.

Jerry Falwell went on to become the first well-known evangelical leader to support Trump's political ambitions.

Granda, now 29, told Politico his version of how the affair began.

"During my work shift at the Fontainebleau Hotel in March 2012, I was chatting with some girls my age (20 at the time)," he said.

"Becki said, 'Those girls don't know what they're doing, you need someone with more experience'."

Jerry Falwell Jr was already on leave after posting this photo with his wife's assistant on social media.

He claimed she then suggested they go to a hotel room.

"And then she goes, 'But one thing'. And I'm like, 'Okay'. And she's like, 'My husband likes to watch'. And just then he comes out and he's wearing a Speedo."

The relationship allegedly continued for the next seven years, with Granda claiming Jerry would watch while he had sex with Becki both in person and on tapes.

"He enjoyed watching us in person and also remotely through video cameras. He also listened to our phone calls," he said.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Becki denied claims her husband watched her have sex with Granda and said the couple were "more in love than ever".

"We have the strongest relationship, and Jerry is the most forgiving person I've ever met," she said.

Donald Trump received an endorsement from Jerry Falwell Jr and called him "one of the most respected religious leaders in the US" at the time. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Jerry also denied allegations he was involved in his wife's "inappropriate personal relationship" in a public statement on Sunday night.

"Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about," he wrote.

"While we tried to distance ourselves from him over time, he unfortunately became increasingly angry and aggressive.

"Eventually, he began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

Granda also denied the extortion claims.