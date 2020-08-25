Victoria has recorded its second deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic, confirming a 24 more fatalities since yesterday.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed the tragic number this morning, also announcing a further 149 Covid-19 cases.

This comes more than a week after the state had its deadliest day, with 25 fatalities confirmed on August 17.

Today's figure is a noticeable increase from the eight deaths and 148 cases announced on Tuesday.

PM raised concerns about Victoria's State of Emergency

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he expressed his "concerns" to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over his plan to extend the State of Emergency by 12 months.

Andrews copped criticism after he announced he would be asking for an extension on the State of Emergency to keep necessary Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday morning, Morrison said the announcement sparked fears that the Victorian lockdowns would be in place for another year.