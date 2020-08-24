At least 150 holidaymakers at one of France's best-known naturist resorts have tested positive for Covid-19, making it one of the country's most "worrying" coronavirus clusters, according to health authorities.

Holidaymakers say the Cap d'Agde resort on the Mediterranean coast is frequented by many "libertines and swingers" who have ignored social distancing rules.

One visitor told the Telegraph by telephone: "In the evening, we're all huddled together, which means preventive measures or physical distancing are impossible. Frankly, this is a place where you come to meet people. No one comes here to play cards."

The local newspaper, L'Indépendant, described the resort as a "temple of libertinism".

However, a spokesman for its management said: "Our customers are disciplined and they have respected health rules and barrier gestures. I don't think you can say that people have been more careless here than anywhere else."

The rate of infection among naturists at the Cap d'Agde resort on the Mediterranean coast is four times higher than in the local village, according to the regional health authority.

Face masks are now mandatory and a number of bars and night clubs have been closed in the fenced-off "Village Naturiste", which attracts about 35,000 visitors each summer.

The health authority has issued a warning for the resort, saying the number of infections was "very worrying".

It is advising holidaymakers without serious symptoms to return home by car and avoid public transport.

The outbreak came as new cases in France hit another post-lockdown record, with nearly 4900 cases reported over 24 hours on Sunday.

It is the highest daily number since May and has heightened fears of a second coronavirus wave as families return to French cities after summer holidays.

Olivier Véran, the health minister, said it was mainly 20- to 40-year-olds being infected at parties, but cases are beginning to rise among older people too.

France has ramped up testing to about 700,000 a week, Véran said. Cases are being detected earlier than they were a few months ago and hospitals are now better equipped to treat them, he added.

Emmanuel Macron, the president, has ruled out another national lockdown, saying the country could not afford it.

France has reported more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, Europe's third-highest toll after the UK and Italy.