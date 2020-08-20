A US man has been jailed after admitting rying sell a 4-year-old child at a petrol station while he was high on methamphetamine.

Harry Day, 29, was arrested at the Speedy Mart in Corbin, Kentucky.

Police say Day was trying to sell the child for US$2500 ($3825), but other customers called police with a description of his vehicle.

He was quickly tracked and the child found safe at home with his mother, 26-year-old Gertrude Henson.

Henson and Day are together but the child is Henson's from a previous relationship.

Authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the home and Henson and Day admitted to smoking the drug that day.

Day and his girlfriend Henson were arrested and charged.

Day pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking of a child under 18 years old and was sentenced to one year in jail, local news station WYMT reported

Henson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.