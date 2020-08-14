WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The final heroic feat of a Queensland mum-of-three has been revealed, which took place even after she had been badly burned by her estranged New Zealand husband.

With burns to 97 per cent of her body, Hannah Clarke managed to give Queensland police three interviews before her death.

The epic move is even more heroic considering she didn't know if her ex partner Rowan Baxter was alive himself after dousing Clarke and their three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey in petrol and setting them on fire. But she did know police would need details.

"On the scene, she walked herself to the stretcher, put herself down and gave this description of what the monster had done and then apparently passed out going to the hospital and when she came to in ICU gave it all again," Clarke's dad Lloyd Clarke told the Courier Mail in a Qweekend feature out today.

"And it was just so strong, and obviously she wanted this monster to get caught. She, at that time, didn't know he had passed."

Rowan Baxter and Hannah Clarke with their children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Photo / Supplied

Clarke was on the morning school run when Baxter jumped into the passenger seat of her car and doused the family in petrol in a suburban Brisbane street on February 19.

He set them all on fire before telling people in the street not to help and then stabbed himself to death.

Clark was still conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived on the scene when she gave what Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described as the most powerful evidence they could possibly have.

"I think that officers and the emergency services for the rest of their lives will be thinking of that moment and what she actually did," she told the Courier Mail.

"My investigators have to watch that, obviously as part of the evidence to go forward.

"It's probably just the most harrowing thing you could ever watch.

"Not only in real life, but to then have to go back and review the videos well."

Clarke succumbed to her injuries that night in hospital.

Her family said her injuries were so severe only her footprint could be recovered.

Speaking to A Current Affair after Clarke's death, her mum Suzanne Clarke described how Baxter "manipulated" her daughter, breached a domestic violence order (DVO) and tried to control her life.

In early January, Baxter was given a DVO by a Brisbane court for kidnapping one of their children and taking her interstate against Clarke's wishes.

Rowan Baxter. Photo / File

The family claimed he stalked Hannah through her mobile and knew where she was at all times. Baxter also forced her to have sex with him every night.

"She wasn't allowed to wear bikinis, she works in the fitness industry and wasn't allowed to wear shorts. She had to cover up," Suzanne said.

"In the beginning we thought he was a prude, but in hindsight we know there was more to it than that. He was controlling. It was Rowan's way or the highway."

"She had to grovel and then he would forgive her. She was petrified".

"He could manipulate her. The night before he killed them he was on the phone to the children crying and she hung up or the children hung up she said to me 'Mum I feel so bad for him'.

"She was concerned he would kill her," her mother said.

"She said to me 'What happens to my babies if he kills me?'"