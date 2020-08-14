When Joe Biden dialled up Senator Kamala Harris on a videoconference call and asked her The Question — "You ready to go to work?" he said, to which she replied, "Oh my God, I am

1 Harris' early plaudits spanned the ideological spectrum

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2 She infuses the ticket with some history-making sizzle

Related articles:

3 The Harris pick is spurring a wave of cash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4 Harris will "prosecute the case" against Trump

5 Harris' selection was hardly a shock