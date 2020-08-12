Victoria has recorded 410 new cases and 21 new deaths - marking the state's deadliest ever day and another increase in cases.

The death toll is an increase from 19 deaths recorded on both Monday and Tuesday. The new figures mean 267 Victorians have died since the beginning of the pandemic and 249 have died since May.

Case numbers have also risen again. Victoria recorded 331 new cases on Tuesday. There were 322 new cases recorded on Monday.

The state is marked down for at least five more weeks of tough lockdown rules, and Daniel Andrews says that there's no guarantee even that will work.

He has not ruled out extending the current rules and said on Monday that there was no "magic number" of daily new cases that would result in restrictions being lifted.

However, epidemiologists have said that if daily new cases start to drop below 20, the state can start peeling back restrictions. The last time case numbers were that low in Victoria was seven weeks ago, before they rose to a peak of 725 cases last week.

Professor Catherine Bennett, the epidemiology chair at Deakin University, told The Age if the restrictions were able to reduce the reproduction value of 0.5 (which means that every two people with the virus infected just one other person) the daily rate of new cases could fall quickly.

"If we have 200 cases in a week's time, then a week after that we could be at about 100, so you could be looking at two to three weeks to get back to your double digits," said Professor Bennett. "It could happen quite quickly, as long as we didn't get new outbreaks."