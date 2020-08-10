Victoria has recorded 331 new cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours - with the death toll equalling the Australian state's worst-ever day yesterday.

There were 322 new cases recorded yesterday, marking a steady decrease since last Wednesday's peak. Authorities said it was still too early to say there was a clear downward trend.

Also this morning, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic said he felt "sick and angry" as he fired up at the nation's Aged Care Minister in a grilling over Victoria's crisis this morning.

"We've lost 100 people in 10 days. How did you get it so wrong?" he asked Richard Colbeck on the Today Show.

The minister said the government had a plan in place since January and it has "evolved" ever since.

"The plan wasn't good enough," Stefanovic said bluntly before there was an awkward pause.

"Well, Karl, as we've learnt about the virus, we've continued to evolve the plan," Colbeck responded. "We've implemented things that we've learnt from other places, including Dorothy Henderson Lodge and Newmarch. I've seen that happen every day in Victoria as we've been battling through, you unfortunately, we're in a very difficult situation in Victoria at the moment."

Stefanovic then asked why the aged care watchdog took four days to inform the Health Department about an outbreak at St Basil's. Colbeck said there were "gaps in the systems" and he only found out about the communication breakdown on Friday.

Melbourne residents are in lockdown and face strict social distancing rules. Photo / AP

"How did you find out on Friday?" asked Stefanovic. "I mean, that's unbelievable!"

"Well, the Commissioner advised me on Friday morning. I met with the Commissioner and the department early that morning," Colbeck responded. "I had a full brief by Friday afternoon and I advised the Senate committee where we'd give evidence the previous Tuesday, on Friday night.

"And that gap has been fixed but might I point out, Karl, that was exposed by the fact that neither DHHS nor the provider had actually advised the Federal Government of the outbreak at the facility."