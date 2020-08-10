US President Donald Trump was ushered away from a press conference by the Secret Service after authorities shot a person outside the White House.

A member of Trump's team instructed him to leave the podium during the press briefing.

Trump was interrupted while speaking to reporters about Covid-19 , asking the staff member "excuse me?" before hurriedly leaving the room.

The President later returned to the White House briefing, and said a "shooting" outside the White House was now "under control".

"There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital," Trump said.

The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed.

"It was the suspect who was shot," Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

A member of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. Photo / AP

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

Asked by a reporter if he was taken to the bunker under the White House, Trump replied, "no, we were taken just out to the Oval Office."

The President was also asked if he was rattled, he said, "I don't know, do I seem rattled?"

"I feel very safe with the Secret Service, they're fantastic people, they're the best of the best, they're highly trained," Trump told reporters.

"They just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was clear outside."

Trump had abruptly departed the briefing room after a Secret Service agent approached him as he was speaking to media and whispered something in his ear. "Sir, we're just going to have to step outside," the agent can be heard saying.

"Excuse me?" Trump asked.

"Step outside," the agent insisted.

"Oh," Trump said before departing the room.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, and the District of Columbia fire department said the man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries

. Authorities were investigating whether the individual has a history of mental illness.

- Associated Press