The biggest spike in daily coronavirus cases has been recorded in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports.

There have been 292,527 new cases in the past day and 6812 deaths reported globally.

The biggest increases were recorded in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa, where the largest outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported.

The previous WHO record for new coronavirus cases was on July 24, with 284,196 cases. July 24 was the second largest one-day increase in the pandemic, with 293,949 new cases.

About 5200 people have been dying every day in July, on average, from Covid-19. The June average was 4600 daily deaths.

To date, there have been 17,482,778 cases of Covid-19 across the world, and 677,017 people have died.

In the US, where the pandemic continues to run rampant, one person died about every minute from Covid-19 on Wednesday, when there was the largest increase in deaths in the US this week.

There have been 4.5 million cases of coronavirus in the US alone.

About 390 new cases expected in Victoria today

Across the Tasman, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow.

Victoria is set to record around 390 new Covid-19 cases today.

Herald Sun journalist Shannon Deery reported the update before the official daily press conference.

The anticipated figure is less than yesterday, when 627 new coronavirus cases were announced, and considerably less than Thursday's record of 723.

According to new modelling for The Weekend Australian by UNSW mathematical biologist Dr Deborah Cromer, cases in Victoria are doubling every 16 days and the state could record 1000 daily infections by the middle of this month.

The trend line averaging out the highs and lows of the state's daily numbers projects 582 new cases tomorrow, 723 next Friday, 899 on Wednesday, August 12, and 1118 on August 17.

However, Dr Cromer said she was not saying the daily totals would be realised.

The daily totals have ebbed and flowed throughout the week.

Friday, July 31: 627.

Thursday, July 30: 723.

Wednesday, July 29: 295.

Tuesday, July 28: 384.

Monday, July 27: 532.

Meanwhile, Queensland closed its border to residents from Greater Sydney at 1am today.

Shocking toll of state's deadly week

In one week, 57 people in Victoria have died from the coronavirus — doubling the state's death toll in just seven days.

More than 10,000 Victorians have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 and there have been 112 deaths. Authorities are struggling to contain dozens of outbreaks including more than 80 within the aged-care sector.

As the state's lockdown hit the halfway mark, the results were not as positive as many had hoped.

In the past week, the number of coronavirus cases jumped by more than 2800 — from 7744 last Saturday, to 10,577 cases on Friday.

