Prince Andrew has been accused in Ghislaine Maxwell's court documents of having "an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls".

He is also allegedly the "powerful individual" Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre was forced to sleep with.

It's claimed he pressured the US government to give Epstein a plea deal when the paedophile was charged in 2007 with soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In one of the documents by a New York judge, Giuffre is asked on oath what Andrew knew about billionaire US financier Epstein.

Prince Andrew is accused in court documents of being the "powerful individual" Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre was forced to sleep with. Photo / File

"He would know a lot of the truth", she said before suggesting Prince Andrew would talk to protect himself.

"Again, I don't know how much he would be able to help you with, but seeing he's in a lot of trouble himself these days, I think he might, so I think he may be valuable."

The Prince has yet to speak to the FBI about Epstein, but attorney Spencer Kuvin believes he has a lot to answer for.

"Given these new revelations, and we continue to implore him to step forward, be a man, and speak the truth about what he knows," he told the Mirror.

"Hiding behind the monarchy is cowardly and far beneath his station, and he has frankly become an embarrassment to the Crown.

"It is our hope that the full breadth of Epstein's illicit sexual pyramid scheme will continue to unravel".

Giuffre, known as "Jane Doe #3", claimed Maxwell used her connections to facilitate the Duke of York's "acts of sexual abuse".

The papers state: "Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse ring, Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein.

Prince Andrew has yet to speak to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

"One such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew.

"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls).

"Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse.

"Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes."