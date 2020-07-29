COMMENT

With a long-standing tradition supporting the international multilateral system that emerged after World War II, Mexico has recently been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, as well as to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), for the 2021-2022 term.

Mexico, like New Zealand, is a founding member of the World Trade OrganiSation (WTO).

Mexico is also a member of the G-20, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) and the Pacific Alliance, as well as many other important multilateral forums.

Mexico believes the WTO is essential for global economic governance. A cornerstone of the multilateral trading system, its optimal functioning is key to providing certainty within an increasingly troubled international system and with the COVID-19 global pandemic as a backdrop.

Mexico therefore considers that the world needs a revitalised, strong, inclusive and functional WTO to ensure economic recovery for all.

Top: Mamdouh of Egypt; Mohamed of Kenya; Al-Tuwaijri of Saudi Arabia; Myung-hee of Korea. Bottom: Fox of UK; Ulianovschi of Moldova; Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria; and Seade. AP Photos

Mexico is well aware of the major challenges that the organisation currently faces, including the need to encourage its members to refrain from imposing barriers to the free flow of goods, which will be vital for the recovery of global economic activity as a whole in the post-Covid scenario.

In this context, the Mexican Government fully supports the candidacy of Dr Jesús Seade to become the next WTO Director-General, in the firm belief that his global experience and proven capacity make him the ideal candidate to help the organisation be better prepared to deal with the profound challenges ahead.

Dr Jesús Seade is currently the Undersecretary for North America of the Mexican Foreign Ministry. He has extensive experience as a negotiator and facilitator in international trade at the highest level and he has ties in the four corners of the world.

Most recently, he has served as Chief Negotiator for the new trade agreement between Mexico, the United States of America and Canada (USMCA), an example of an instrument that defends the interests of a middle-income country over those of other developed economies. In addition, Dr Seade has a remarkable experience dealing with financial and business issues in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

With a PhD and a Master's Degree in Economics from Oxford University, Dr Seade's experience in multilateral institutions is complemented by his impressive academic career at a number of universities in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil and Mexico.

WTO head, Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, at his last press conference before leaving office at the end of August. AP Photo / Martial Trezzini, Keystone

Being highly dependent on international trade, New Zealand, like Mexico, understands the importance of strengthening a rules-based multilateral trading system in order to enforce its members' market access commitments, and to ensure that there is a mechanism to

resolve disputes should they arise as a result of a violation of these commitments by another trading partner.

If he is elected as the next WTO Director-General, there is no doubt that Dr Seade's actions will reflect his broad experience in commercial matters, as well as his deep understanding of the dynamics of middle-income nations and how these can successfully establish close relationships with developed countries to pursue their interests.

Selecting the Mexican candidate to lead the WTO and drawing on his vast experience in the global and regional arenas would be beneficial to all WTO members, including Mexico and New Zealand.

• Alfredo Pérez Bravo is the Ambassador of Mexico to New Zealand, the Independent State of Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga and Tuvalu.