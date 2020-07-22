Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota are the latest American states to require residents statewide to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an Executive Order requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. The order takes effect this weekend.

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate from next week, Governor Eric Holcomb said. The order will apply to anyone aged 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state's mask requirement will be expanded statewide. It goes into effect tomorrow for people 10 and older. He had resisted making the order statewide but said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown announced she is expanding the state's mask order to also apply to children 5 years and older.

She also decreased the capacity for bars, restaurants, churches and other indoor places from 250 people to 100. The new mandates go into effect at the weekend. Currently anyone who is 12 years or older must wear masks

"When we see the numbers rise, we must respond," Brown said.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside homes — an unprecedented step in the US capital.



