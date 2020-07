A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Alaskan peninsula sparking a tsunami warning for the area.

The quake hit at 6.12pm (NZT) at a depth of 10m, 120km south of Chignik.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands along the Alaskan peninsula while the likely effects around the rest of the Pacific are still being calculated, according to the United States' Tsunami Warning Centre.

Shallow quakes are more likely to produce devastating tsunamis.