Convicted rapist and main Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner was allegedly put in a headlock by the father of a girl he exposed himself to, it has been claimed.

A Portuguese father has come forward saying the now 43-year-old paedophile exposed himself to his daughter and three other children aged between 8 and 12 in a playground in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines.

He told The Sun Brueckner exposed himself at the bottom of the slide before police arrived to take him away.

The dad said: "I grabbed him around the neck and held him down.

"I had no idea who he was but was not going to let him get away with it," he told The Sun.

"I held on to him while the police were called."

The alleged incident never made it to trial and was archived.

The incident happened just 60km from where Madeleine McCann went missing.

Madeleine McCann went missing from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May, 2007.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Police have less than two years to make their case against Christian Brueckner for the kidnap and murder of three-year-old McCann, her family's lawyer said.

Rogerio Alves said police have only 22 more months and "time is getting short now" because of a 15-year statute of limitations for prosecutions in Portugal.

Speaking on McCann: The Hunt for the Prime Suspect on ITV, Alves said: "We have a 15 years time barrier, even to manslaughter, to homicide, to certain sexual offences — and even to the most serious kind of kidnapping.

"So we are still on time. But time is getting short now."

McCann went missing in 2007 from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz.