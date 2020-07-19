A US man was shot by his girlfriend when he refused to argue with her, sparking a police manhunt and leaving the victim in critical condition.

29-year-old Jenalisha Lawrence, of Shreveport in Louisiana, is wanted for Attempted Second Degree for the weekend shooting, which left her 34-year-old partner bleeding on the pavement.

In a statement, Shreveport Police said that they attended the scene at 7.30am on Saturday (US time) and receiving reports of a shooting

After speaking with witnesses, police discovered that Lawrence shot the man because he refused to enter into an argument with her.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Police say Lawrence, who was estranged from the victim, fled the scene in a green Honda Accord.

Although she has two addresses in Shreveport, police believe she has likely crossed state lines into Texas and have appealed for information on her whereabouts.