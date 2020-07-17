Footage of police in Los Angeles knocking over a man in a wheelchair has sparked outrage on social media.

The footage shows Joshua Wilson, a black man in a wheelchair, being pushed over, beaten and handcuffed by LAPD.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon (US time).

The LAPD says it was responding to an incident "involving two women who had shown indications of being in the midst of a mental health crisis".

However, during that incident, about 50 protesters who were marching in the area surrounded police while changing "let them go".

Footage upload to social media appears to confirm that version of events.

Protesters claim officers used "excessive force" on the women.

Additional police then turned up at the scene, in an attempt to outnumber protesters.

A short while later, Wilson was filmed being beaten by police officers, who knock him off his wheelchair.

People on social media expressed their outrage at the incident, saying there is "absolutely no excuse" for the "disgusting" level of force used by the officers.

during a peaceful protest in LA this week the LAPD knocked a disabled man out of his wheelchair, and then they broke it. there is absolutely no excuse for this - it’s disgusting.

who exactly are they protecting & serving???

DEFUND THE POLICE @MayorOfLA @GavinNewsom @KTLAnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/XYyAS5PmAd — AK (@allykerans) July 16, 2020

this is so upsetting to watch i cant imagine being pulled out of my wheelchair and treated so brutally and i'm not even fully reliant on it but having ur means of mobility and independence taken away from you it's so scary honestly feel sick to my stomach for this man — casey frog⁷✨ (@hobispit) July 16, 2020

This is revolting brutality.

Keep going until cops are held accountable for their actions. — ｢ᴅᴀɴ ᴍᴀᴘᴘʟᴇᴛʜᴏʀᴘᴇ｣💗💛💙🌈 #BLM #LGBwiththeT (@lustycomic_) July 16, 2020

The LAPD says Wilson "punched an officer in the face" and was taken into custody.

On July 14, approx 50 protestors attempted to interfere with 3 individuals in police custody. During the incident a man in a wheelchair, Joshua Wilson, punched an officer in the face. Wilson, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and a loaded gun was found in his possession. pic.twitter.com/PdKjeK37gs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 16, 2020

Police claim to have found a firearm in his backpack and charged him for being a "felon in possession of a firearm".