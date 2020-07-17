A man in Detroit, Michigan, won US$2 million after he was accidentally given the wrong ticket.
The 57-year-old man, who has not released his name, stopped at a petrol station in Michigan to pump up the air in one of his tyres.
He needed some change so asked to swap a note for some coins for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7's scratch-off ticket.
"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did," the man said in a statement.
Instead of receiving $2m spread over many years, the man has decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3m.