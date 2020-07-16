United States President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff today, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran Republican operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale's relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the President.

Trump's poll numbers have also been sinking against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump's digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory.

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and serving as Trump's national field director in 2016.



-AP

