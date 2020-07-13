New South Wales has recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases overnight, with eight linked to a pub outbreak in Sydney as another pub closes, which authorities say is of national concern.

Five attended the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney's Casula and three are contacts of cases who were at the hotel. They are all isolating.

Thirteen coronavirus cases have now been linked to the Sydney pub.

A group of Australian Defence Force personnel is in lockdown after visiting the Crossroads Hotel.

It is understood 13 Defence Force members group stopped at the pub on their way to Albury-Wodonga border while infected people were visiting the venue.

It is understood they also visited a fast food restaurant on their journey.

Another pub has closed after one of those in the new cluster went to the pokies over three days.

"Another case linked to the outbreak attended Picton Hotel during their infectious period, attending on 4, 9, and 10 July in the gaming room. The hotel is closed for cleaning," NSW Health said.

Of NSW's other new cases, two were in NSW residents who picked up the virus in Victoria and have been self-isolating since returning to NSW. Four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has said NSW Health is "getting very close" to identifying the source at the heart of the growing Sydney pub cluster.

Hunt refused to speculate on whether the cluster could be linked to Victoria's worsening Covid-19 situation – where Premier Daniel Andrews announced another 273 infections yesterday after a shocking week of record rises in cases.

Andrews also announced a man in his 70s had died from coronavirus overnight, bringing the national death toll to 108.

NSW reported five new cases of Cicud-19 yesterday, Western Australia reported one case and both Queensland and South Australia reported zero new infections.