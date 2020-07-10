Portuguese police have reportedly launched a search for Madeleine McCann's body in the Algarve.

The search has begun after authorities found "fundamental evidence" they say is linked to Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect.

Detectives are looking in wells in Vila do Bispo, a short 20-minute drive from Praia da Luz, where Maddie went missing in May 2007.

Portuguese state broadcaster RTP reports the German 43-year-old is also linked to another missing persons' case in Silves, another town in the Algarve.

More details on that other case are expected to be released soon.

There was no immediate official response from Portuguese police about the claims that searches are being conducted in wells.

Brueckner is currently in jail in Germany for unrelated offences.

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead.