An Australian state has closed its doors to people fleeing a second lockdown in Australia's second-largest city.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said today that a number of people were willing to pay for their own 14-day hotel quarantine to be allowed to escape Melbourne and other parts of Victoria, where a six-week lockdown began today because of spreading coronavirus infections.

Miles said that beginning Friday, anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous two weeks will be barred from entering Queensland.

However, the state will let in residents of Queensland who are coming home and a few other exceptions.

Miles says that "we need to reserve hotel accommodation for people who need to be quarantined."

- AP