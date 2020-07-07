US President Donald Trump has continued his streak on false claims — this time with him trying to take credit for one of New Zealand's achievement, which has angered Kiwis.

On Saturday, during a speech at Mount Rushmore Trump shared a list of "accomplishments" the US has made which was later posted on the White House Twitter account.

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars!," he wrote.

— President @realDonaldTrump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 6, 2020

However, most claims on the list are untrue.

Kiwis were quick to defend Ernest Rutherford, a New Zealander who split the atom in 1917, by converting nitrogen atoms into oxygen, forcing the transformation and creating the nuclear age.

Meanwhile, the Scotts were angered to see him try to take away Scottish man Alexander Bell's achievement of inventing the phone.

He worked on his first telephone mainly in Canada and only became a US citizen six years after his invention.

Trump also claimed that the US settled the Wild West, with the phrase sparking criticism for erasing history and Native Americans.

The US president coined the phrase during his 2020 State of the Union address in February and again used it during his July speech at the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly at Williamsburg.

Vox journalist Jessica Machado blasted him for using the phrase after his February speech.

"In his retelling of history, the president not only erased the millions of Native peoples prior to Columbus's arrival in 1492, but suggested that their lands, livelihoods, and existence were something to be tamed and conquered," she wrote.

One person on Twitter agreed, writing: "By settled the wild west I assume you mean colonised and all but eradicated an already established population of humans, correct?"

Others were upset about Trump's claim that the US won both the World Wars.

While the US played a vital part in both wars, it only joined World War I nearly three years after it started as Germany sank several US merchant ships.

In World War II the US again tried to remain neutral but joined the war in its finals years after the attack on Pearl Harbour.

Fact check.

