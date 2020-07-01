Australia has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost 12 weeks.

There were 87 new coronavirus cases recorded across the country overnight, after Victoria and New South Wales saw a spike.

The majority of cases emerged in Victoria, with the state recording 73 new infections as it continues to battle multiple outbreaks.

An elderly woman is tested at a pop-up clinic during a Covid-19 testing blitz in the suburb of Broadmeadows on June 28. Photo / Getty Images

Three of those are from hotel quarantine, nine are from known or contained outbreaks, 19 are from routine testing and 42 are under investigation.

NSW recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19, but all of those cases were from overseas arrivals and were detected during quarantine.

The last time Australia had a daily increase higher than 87 was on April 10, when there were 106 new cases.

The number of new daily cases, particularly coming out of Victoria, are in line with an unsettling trend being seen in multiple countries.

An increasing number of countries that had previously started seeing a decline in cases are now reporting a rise in daily cases once more.

Data from the New York Times reveals almost twice as many countries have reported a jump in new cases over the past two weeks as have reported declines.

More than 100,000 new cases are being reported each day worldwide, with multiple countries seeing the virus spreading faster than ever before.

Though Australia isn't seeing a rise in cases as drastic as some other countries, the outbreak in Victoria is replicating the same worrying trends seen in other parts of the world.

Victoria now has a total of 2231 confirmed cases, after the state recorded 73 new infections yesterday.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on June 30. Photo / Getty Images

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases originated from:

• Five more staff members have been linked to the outbreak at Al Taqwa College in Truganina, taking the total number of infected staff to eight. Extensive contract tracing and testing is underway. The cases are linked to previous outbreaks in Sunshine West and Truganina.

• Two new cases are part of the Stamford Plaza outbreak, taking the total to 31. One is a security guard in quarantine and the other is a household contact of a confirmed case. All cases were close contacts tested while in quarantine.

• One new case has been linked to the outbreak in North Melbourne, taking the total to 30.

• A new case has been linked to the outbreak at the Coles Chilled Distribution Centre in Laverton, taking the total to six. The outbreak squad has visited the site, which has undergone a deep clean. Further contact tracing is under way and close contacts will need to quarantine.

This is the fifteenth consecutive day of double-digit case growth in Victoria.

Of the new cases only three were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, meaning the rest are the result of community transmission.

