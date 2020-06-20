Police have arrested a man at the scene of stabbings in Reading, England, which left three people dead and two in critical care in hospital.

A source told the Telegraph three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred to the emergency department of Royal Berkshire Hospital, where they were receiving resuscitation.

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.



Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Police are holding a man in custody and officers are understood to be treating the incident as a random attack. Thames Valley Police said they were "aware of an incident" in Forbury Gardens, a public park, and were cordoning off streets in the town.

Eye-witness accounts on social media have reported paramedics and police tending to wounded people in the park.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Air Ambulance told the Telegraph: "Our guys are down there, we do have a number of resources down there assisting, working alongside South Central Ambulance Service and the police. "

"We've got a number of patients that are being cared for and treated at the moment, but that is about as much information as I have at the moment. "

"All I know is there are a number of patients down there and we are assisting as part of a large response."

The spokesman said he could not comment on the number of people injured, nor whether anyone had been killed.