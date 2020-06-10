China's state media has unleashed an extraordinary attack on Australia, saying its "chronic" problem with racism is worsening.

In a scathing piece overnight, the government-friendly Global Times said that, for its citizens, "hanging out with friends and shopping could be dangerous" in Australia.

"In March, a Chinese student from Hong Kong was punched in the face and injured for wearing a face mask, and a pair of Chinese students were attacked by local gang members in broad daylight in April," the editorial reads.

"Chinese business owners were also targeted, finding racist slogans outside their shops and restaurants, or their properties being vandalised."

The Global Times says it interviewed a dozen Chinese students enrolled or admitted to Australian universities, who said they have detected an "obvious racist trend through social media and were reconsidering their study plans".

It claims to have spoken to a student at the University of Sydney, who is in China after the travel ban stopped her from returning to Australia.

"There have always been racist incidents but the discriminatory sentiments obviously rose during the pandemic, and I'm not sure what lies ahead if I return," the student is reported as saying.

The newspaper noted even though the campus was safe, "hanging out with friends and shopping could be dangerous".

This comes after Finance Minister Mathias Cormann rejected claims of a rise in racist attacks.

"Australia is a successful multicultural society, we are a welcoming country, and we encourage all potential students who are considering higher education in a foreign country to come to Australia," he said on Wednesday.

Acting Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge acknowledged there were some instances of racism against people of Asian descent, but said they were the actions of "a tiny minority of cowardly idiots".

A man stands on a footbridge at a public park in Beijing. China says its three latest cases of coronavirus infection were brought from outside the country. AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein

"It's not the Australian way and I don't think it is by any stretch of the imagination the Australian norm," he told Sky News.

Beijing's warning could deal a heavy blow to Australia's education sector, which is heavily dependent on Chinese students.

Vicki Thomson from the Group of Eight universities described the Chinese statement as disappointing.

"Our duty of care extends to all of our students, domestic and international, and never more so at this time while we are in the middle of a global pandemic," she said.

"Australia and our universities remain safe destinations for all of our students."

Matihias Cormann has rejhected claims of rising attacks on Chinese in Australia. Photo / Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images

"The Go8 is absolutely committed to our international students and to maintaining a positive and collaborative relationship with China, but statements such as this do make things more difficult at an already difficult time."

Thomson encouraged students to do their own research.

"We look forward to being able to welcome them back to our campuses as soon as the Australian government's health advice indicates that we can," she said.

University chiefs have reportedly spoken to the Chinese embassy and been told there are no concerns about racist attacks against Asian students. China has targeted several Australian export industries after the Morrison government led calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is trying desperately to calm the diplomatic tensions but has been ignored by his Chinese counterpart for more than a month.

"Australia and China won't agree on everything and we don't agree on everything, but we want and have a constructive partnership," he told 2GB radio.

"We are going to be tied in this region forever and therefore, we're open to continuing to work through difficult issues and we ought to continue to encourage engagement with our businesses, students and others."

China warned students not to travel to Australia following a similar directive to Chinese tourists and trade strikes on Australian beef and barley.

China's education ministry warned students of multiple incidents of discrimination targeting people of Asian descent.