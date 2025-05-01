Witness Miriam Haley arrives at the courthouse to testify against former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo / AFP

Seeking to support

Haley strongly rejected the attorney’s suggestion as she was cross-examined in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday, saying that she had only spoken out to support and encourage other women who alleged Weinstein attacked them.

“You didn’t mention a meeting at Claridge’s in London... You didn’t mention friendly emails... you told the press only part of the story,” Weinstein’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said of Haley’s media appearances denouncing her client’s behaviour.

“I told the part that was relevant to what I was trying to share,” said Haley.

Weinstein’s 2020 convictions on charges relating to Haley and aspiring actress Jessica Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that the way witnesses were handled in the original trial was unlawful.

Back in a Manhattan courtroom, Haley has this week tearfully recalled the day in July 2006 when she says she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein’s Soho apartment, where the alleged assault happened. At the time, she was a showbiz production assistant looking for work.

“I had [a] press conference to share what happened to me in support of the other women,” Haley said as Weinstein watched on.

Compensation denial

Haley denied that she went to the prosecutor, the Manhattan District Attorney (DA), only after she realised she could not sue Weinstein because of the statute of limitations.

“At no point in that time did I think... there would be an option to get monetary compensation,” she said during the sometimes-heated exchanges with Weinstein’s lawyer.

The lawyer alleged that the only way Haley could bring a lawsuit was if prosecutors brought charges.

“I didn’t know that,” Haley said.

“Your interest in coming forward to the DA’s office only happened after you learned that you could sue him if they brought criminal charges,” Bonjean repeated.

The former Miramax studio boss is charged in the New York retrial with the 2006 sexual assault of Haley and the 2013 rape of Mann. He also faces a new count for an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old in 2006.

Weinstein – the producer of a string of box office hits such as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love – has never acknowledged any wrongdoing.

He is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted in California of raping and assaulting a European actress more than a decade ago.

- Agence France-Presse