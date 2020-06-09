Jailed Melbourne mortgage broker Richard Pusey is trying to sell part of his property portfolio from behind bars.

Pusey, 41, is accused of filming and taunting dying police on a busy Melbourne freeway. He has been denied bail over the incident which left four Victoria Police officers dead.

The Porsche driver, who owns a portfolio worth more than $12 million, has listed a Doncaster East townhouse with an asking price of between $950,000 and $1.045 million.

Title documents confirm the four-bedroom property at 1/6 Champion Street in East Melbourne belongs to Pusey.

The property is being described in real estate ads as an "elevated 7 room, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom town residence" that showcases "supreme living".

Selling agency RT Edgar Manningham is taking expressions of interest until June 30, but Pusey will not be out of prison until next year at the earliest after a magistrate refused bail last month.

Magistrate Johanna Metcalf said Pusey represents an "unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of members of the public".

The 41-year-old was pulled over on the Eastern Freeway after allegedly speeding at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone.

While police were impounding Pusey's car, he was urinating by the side of the freeway.

A truck, driven by Cranbourne man Mohinder Singh, crashed into the vehicles — two police cars and Pusey's Porsche.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney all died.

While LSC Taylor lay in the emergency lane dying, Pusey allegedly filmed a three-minute video of her and three other officers who also died at the scene, at times "zooming in" on the officers.

He allegedly told her: "You f***ed my f***ing car."

In court, Detective Senior Constable Aaron Price said Pusey appeared unaffected by what he was seeing.

"There is certainly evidence to say one of the officers was alive (during filming)," Det Sen Const Price told the court.

"He filmed in a calm manner. There's no evidence of shock in his comments."

But Pusey's lawyer, Vincent Peters, argued his client was in shock and is still suffering the effects of what he saw.

"He witnessed it. It happened in front of him," Peters told the court.

"He is very much in need of ongoing psychological treatment."

On the night of the crash, Pusey sent an email to a Victorian police officer explaining what he had seen.

"I feel very unwell as what I saw was horrific," he wrote. "I went to the doctors and he asked me to see him in the morning. Three males died instantly. (Sen Const Taylor) was in a state of shock. She was a nice lady. There was a doctor at the scene within seconds. I was behind the steel barrier just moments before the truck came through. I have to sleep now as my head is fuzzy."