The world has been transfixed by the unrest in the United States over police brutality, racism and President Trump's response. Here are snapshots of how people in other countries view what's happening.

A 92-year-old Italian,

In Italy, birthplace of fascism, a war survivor worries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Angered by police violence at home, Kenyans are shocked

French march in solidarity, while looking inward at the parallels

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In Mexico, new worries of dangers in the US, but admiration for protesters

Many Britons of colour feel a special affinity for victims of racism in America

Cheering US protesters, some Iraqis call Trump America's Saddam

In Russia, a young follower of the American crisis

In Germany, even a cynical student is surprised

In India, US unrest strengthens Trump's echo of Modi