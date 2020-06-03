Turns out if you throw enough red paint, eventually they'll listen.

The alpaca's scream sounded like a high-pitched electric pencil sharpener, more machine than mammal. It was awful, and that was the point. The group

How PETA enacts its influence in private

When PETA needed the media

What changed? We did.