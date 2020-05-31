Protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are now spreading outside the country, as well as continuing to multiply across the US.

Earlier today, a crowd descended on the US Embassy building in Berlin, Germany, calling for justice over Floyd's death.

Footage posted online shows thousands of protesters standing in front of the embassy, clapping and chanting "Black lives matter".

Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020

African-American Floyd died on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Across the US, several city leaders are now desperately urging protesters to stop the "chaos", after police buildings were burned, patrol cars vandalised and stores looted.

