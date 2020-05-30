The "devastated" wife of the police officer arrested and charged over George Floyd's death has publicly announced that she is leaving him immediately.

A statement issued to media by Derek Chauvin's wife's lawyer reads: "This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin," reads the statement released by Sekula Law Offices.

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time," the statement continued.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo / AP

The personal news comes after it has emerged Chauvin was involved in three police shootings during his 19 years on the job — and has been the subject of multiple conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action, according to reports.

Chauvin and three other police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired as protests rage across the United States.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after enough evidence was gathered to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said today.

An initial video of Floyd's arrest showed him being pinned to the ground by Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for more than 10 minutes.

Floyd, 46, can be heard telling the officer, "I can't breathe", before he loses consciousness.

But another video which has been circulating on social media appears to show multiple officers were on the ground with Floyd as he was arrested.

The video, verified by NBC News, looks to have been filmed from the opposite side of the street and just prior to the initial video.

It shows three officers on top of Floyd, while another stands nearby.

Minneapolis police have identified the police officers involved as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

Chauvin and his unnamed partner were placed on paid leave during an investigation, also according to standard protocol, according to NBC News.

Police cars set on fire as protests spread in US

Police cars have been set on fire, rioters tear gassed and violent struggles erupted on the streets as protests rage into the night across America over the death of Floyd.

In Brooklyn, New York, an NYPD van was set upon by protesters who rocked the vehicle and then set it alight.

George Floyd. Photo / AP

Numerous people were arrested and police brought in buses to take away prisoners.

"We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

A police officer walks past a burning police vehicle in the Brooklyn borough of New York as protests spread over the death of George Floyd. Photo / AP

"Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don't ever want to see another night like this."

The police department said numerous officers were injured, including one who had a tooth knocked out.

A lockdown of the White House was earlier lifted.

In Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, thousands of protesters carried signs that said: "He said I can't breathe. Justice for George." They chanted ""No justice, no peace" and "Say his name. George Floyd."

Police firing pepper bullets at our local NBC affiliate news crew live on TV. pic.twitter.com/aGBzl4WAA4 — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) May 30, 2020

After hours of peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta, some demonstrators suddenly turned violent, smashing police cars, setting one on fire, spray-painting the iconic logo sign at CNN headquarters, and breaking into a restaurant.

A police car has been set on fire, where protesters were using barricades to break the windows of cruisers while others were jumping on the vehicles and shattering windshields as they demonstrated against the death of Floyd.

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020



Hundreds of protesters were confronting police outside CNN's downtown headquarters. Activists spray-painted a large CNN logo outside the building, breaking a window and tagging doors. One protester climbed on top of the CNN sign and waved a "Black Lives Matter" flag to cheers from the crowd.

Protesters pelted officers who came over with bottles, striking some of them. Other bottles thrown at authorities exploded behind the police line, but no officers appeared to get hit. Protesters chanted: "Quit your jobs."

The officers backed their line away from the group of protesters who were throwing objects at them.

Police ordered demonstrators to leave the street and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave quickly.

Protesters used accelerant to burn an American flag. People were watching the scene from rooftops, some laughing at skirmishes that broke out and vandalism by the protesters.

Protesters were also walking on the interstate in downtown Atlanta and appeared to be trying to block traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms passionately addressed the protesters at a news conference: "This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr."

"You are disgracing our city," she told protesters. "You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home, go home."

