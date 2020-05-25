A man has been charged with murder after his 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a Brisbane home on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Bent St in Cannon Hill around 9.30am to reports a child had been found dead.

Forensic officers and detectives closed the entire street as they began their investigation into the tragic death.

The 43-year-old man was denied police bail and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

Related articles: