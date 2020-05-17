A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed into a residential suburb after a demonstration went horribly wrong.

Two jets had taken off from Kamloops in British Columbia during Sunday's show.

Video captured by onlookers showed one pilot perform a barrel roll before disaster struck.

Terrifying footage captured a spark coming from the plane before a pilot ejected.

This is the terrifying moment a pilot ejected from his plane moments before it crashed. Photo / Twitter

The plane could then be seen nosediving before crashing into a residential area.

A witness told CFJC Today they could see an explosion.

Canada Forces' Snowbird jet crashes. Photo / Twitter

"The planes just lifted up and they were flying low and then they started pulling up after they gained some altitude," Zion Chong said.

"One plane started to turn left at a sharp angle and then started dropping (like a stunt) nose down. After dropping for a second, I saw a small explosion and saw the pilot eject then the plane just drop and exploded."

A plume of smoke is visible coming from a residential area in Brocklehurst.

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR — Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020

Kamloops Fire Rescue was called out to the area to deal with the explosion on the ground

The conditions of the people aboard the plane are not known.

The Department of National Defence confirmed the crash to CBC News.

"This is a developing situation. Our number one priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel, the community and supporting emergency personnel," the department said in an email.