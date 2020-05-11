A young boy is in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in a fall at a school on Sydney's northern beaches.

Emergency services were called to Mona Vale Public School at 11.28am today to treat the eight-year-old boy who had fallen from an unconfirmed height.

He also hit his head and went into cardiac arrest, a CareFlight spokeswoman told news.com.au.

She said its rapid response helicopter landed in the school grounds.

Advertisement

A NSW Police spokeswoman said they were called to "reports a child was injured in a fall".

"The boy was treated at the scene be NSW Ambulance paramedics for suspected head injuries," she said. He was in a serious condition at the time.

CareFlight said the boy is in a critical condition and was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick.

The Daily Telegraph reports an update was sent from the school to parents at midday on Monday advising "there has been an accident at school involving one child" and the student's parents had been notified.

"Please do not call or come to school. We thank you for your cooperation," the update reportedly states.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Dramatic arrest of a mother protesting in Sydney shocks bystanders

• How the world has reacted to Sydney smoke haze: 'It looks like hell'

• Penrith in Sydney's west is the 'hottest place on earth'

• Kiwi at centre of huge Sydney drug bust: Hundreds of kilos of meth intercepted on yacht

Monday marked the first day of a "phased return" to school in the third week of term two during the coronavirus crisis.

"Most students will continue learning from home and will only attend school one day each week," a NSW Department of Education statement, shared on the primary school's website on Friday, reads.

Advertisement

The department has been contacted for further information about Monday's incident.