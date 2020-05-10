UK cops caught a suspect this week after an ill-timed fart revealed his hiding place.

The bizarre arrest happened on Thursday in Harworth in England's East Midlands as Nottinghamshire Police went to an address on Brookside Walk with a warrant.

Officers chased one man into the woods in the dark – but another suspect was caught after police heard a noise "believed to be the sound of someone breaking wind from a nearby bush".

One of the pursuing officers, PC Fenton, couldn't resist cracking a joke at the suspect's expense in a Facebook post by West Bassetlaw Police.

Wanted man almost gone with the wind: A trump gave away a wanted man’s hiding place after a foot chase through some... Posted by West Bassetlaw Police: Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick and villages on Thursday, 7 May 2020

"I was almost out of wind running but luckily the suspect still had some," he said.

"I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush."

The post received hundreds of likes, shares and comments as scores of residents also had fun with the story.

"Police have a nose for these things," one person cracked, and another added: "Better out than in".

Another man was found hiding in a small space behind a fireplace at the original address, news.com.au reports.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested after failing to appear at court and a 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to other matters.