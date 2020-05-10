UK cops caught a suspect this week after an ill-timed fart revealed his hiding place.
The bizarre arrest happened on Thursday in Harworth in England's East Midlands as Nottinghamshire Police went to an address on Brookside Walk with a warrant.
Officers chased one man into the woods in the dark – but another suspect was caught after police heard a noise "believed to be the sound of someone breaking wind from a nearby bush".
One of the pursuing officers, PC Fenton, couldn't resist cracking a joke at the suspect's expense in a Facebook post by West Bassetlaw Police.
"I was almost out of wind running but luckily the suspect still had some," he said.
"I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush."
The post received hundreds of likes, shares and comments as scores of residents also had fun with the story.
"Police have a nose for these things," one person cracked, and another added: "Better out than in".
Another man was found hiding in a small space behind a fireplace at the original address, news.com.au reports.
Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested after failing to appear at court and a 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to other matters.