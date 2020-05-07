An Australian woman, whose life changed from a simple sneeze, has successfully sued her twin sister for more than $180,000.

The NSW District Court awarded 21-year-old budding lawyer Caitlin Douglas $183,816 after she was injured in a 2016 crash in New South Wales, AAP reports.

Douglas, who was in Year 11 at the time, was injured when her sister sneezed while driving and lost control before hitting a tree, the court heard.

Douglas was sitting in the front passenger seat and experienced whiplash-like injuries the following day.

Two years later, she was forced to see a series of doctors and chiropractors because of lower back pain.

The court heard that after graduating high school as dux, Douglas took up a legal and commerce degree at the University of Sydney, worked as a part-time law clerk and was on her way to pursuing a legal career.

Judge Leonard Levy found Douglas' future earning capacity had been reduced by $159,885 because she was unable to lift more than 10kg and would be hindered in her ability to work long hours.

"The regular or intermittent experience of pain and the need for tailored and defined working restrictions along with the practical need for ergonomic furniture, and the need to make provision for regular breaks, is likely to be seen by a prospective legal employer to be negative factors in a competitive employment market," Judge Levy said.

"Even if the plaintiff continues to do well academically. Rightly or wrongly, the reality is that often, without over-explanation, able-bodied candidates are preferred to those with a disability."

Judge Levy found that in the future she would be hindered in her chosen profession because she had difficulty sitting for long periods and carrying heavy objects.

"If illustration of the lifting and carrying component of legal work was required, it would be sufficient to recognise that the weighty folders that were provided to the court, weighed several kilograms," Judge Levy said.

"It is well-recognised from observing litigation over a long period that trolleys laden with such materials are most commonly pulled and pushed by the most junior members of a legal practice."

She was awarded a total of $183,868, including $10,660 for future domestic assistance, $7994 for future treatment costs and $5329 for out-of-pocket expenses.