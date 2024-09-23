Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Raising the stakes, Israel gambles that Hezbollah will back down

By Patrick Kingsley
New York Times·
3 mins to read
The scene in Beirut, Lebanon, a day after an Israeli airstrike. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, The New York Times

The scene in Beirut, Lebanon, a day after an Israeli airstrike. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, The New York Times

ANALYSIS

Israel’s intensifying strikes show how determined it is to stop Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks — and how far it is from achieving that goal.

Israel’s deadly strikes and evacuation warnings in Lebanon on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World